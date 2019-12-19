Father surprises son with cross-country trip for Christmas A mother in California pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for her son.

Shemeka Wright shared a touching video of her son Jackson coming home from school to find his dad waiting for him, after moving away six months ago.

The video begins with Jackson coming in the door and talking about acing a test in school, and while his mother praises her son, his father waits to surprise him in his room. When Jackson sees his father, the two embrace in an emotional hug.

DeLon Wright surprises his son, Jackson, for Christmas after being apart for six mont Shemeka Wright/Twitter

Jackson and his mother moved to California from Connecticut to pursue her dream of becoming an actor.

"Though it has been emotionally hard missing everyone, Jackson has thrived. … We are most proud of him," she said.

Wright says Jackson and his father Facetime regularly, but "there’s nothing like the touch of a loved one and I'm just thrilled that we were able to make this happen for Xmas."