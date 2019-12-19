Transcript for Florida vet pays 36 families’ overdue utility bills in time for holidays

It was an early Christmas get for Doug Standley. They found in an unlikely but not under your tree but in their mailboxes. The unified says it is our honor and privilege to inform you. That your past utility bill has been paid by gulf breeze pools and Bob's. You can rest easier this holiday season knowing that you have one less bill took. Michael as me and better and business owner took it upon himself. To get a list of 36 utility accounts that were passed do you he then pay the bill 4600. Dollars. I noticed on it the the due date was December 26 the day after Christmas. And that made me think about maybe people that couldn't afford the pay their bill the thing like go. Without gas or water Dorn a Christmas holidays. The driving force in experience from his past. It wasn't too long ago he found himself and the very same boat as these families. Back in the eighties I actually lived or experiences hawing that I had trouble paying bills them. We actually had the the guest this connected. And it happened to be one of the cold winter we're run history. Or attempt correctly down to six degrees whom we didn't have any heat we have placed on the when those Orleans. Else. As an instead his goals are simple he hopes this gesture makes for a much stressful holiday season he also wants to say anything ample. Saying you can always find a way to get back. I was hoping like his set a standard for companies that are about the size of mind we're you know we're not a queens who were frightened we'll have been bit. We can still do so open and give something back. His generosity is already making an impact in their community to mean he sickening crack. Joseph and Oliver Gottfried its utility billing manager sit in her twenty year seeing customer service. This is a first for someone. My cam of that train to con man and do some grand gesture with. It was heartfelt for me Asman says he's already thinking about how to spread the holiday each year next year. I would do it over again effect and people ask me what you gonna do this think you're on my hand through. If if that I told everybody I was going to do it next you're nobody would pay there bills fell off figure out something for next Europe won't be and I'll figure out on the.

