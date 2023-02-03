FBI looking for man who brought pistol to San Francisco synagogue, fired apparent blanks

No one was injured in the Wednesday evening incident.

The FBI said it's looking for a man who walked into a San Francisco synagogue with a pistol and fired several rounds, believed to be blanks.

No one was injured and no damage was reported during the Wednesday evening incident at the Schneerson Jewish Center, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The man walked into the synagogue during a gathering and around 7:20 p.m. he "made a verbal statement, pulled out a firearm, and shot several times," police said.

The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

The San Francisco F.B.I. has released a statement looking for this man who is wanted for firing pistol at synagogue. FBI San Francisco

"In my mind, what he did was he came and he did a terrorist attack. He came to terrorize people," Rabbi Alon Chanukov told ABC San Francisco station KGO.

He added, "I am worried, what if this person comes next time with a real gun? Or real bullets? Or a knife?"