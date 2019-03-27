The FBI and Boston police are looking to identify four witnesses in connection with the kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, a young mom who police say was killed after leaving a Boston nightclub.

The four people -- seen in this surveillance video from the early hours of Feb. 24 -- are not suspected of wrongdoing, the FBI said in a tweet Wednesday.

"We just really want to talk to them to find out if they have seen or overheard something that could help us bring some closure to Jassy’s family," Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.

Police did not elaborate on the witnesses' connection to the investigation.

FBI Boston & @Bostonpolice need help identifying these 4 individuals who are not suspected of wrongdoing. We want to talk to them in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. Call 857-386-2000 or visit https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh if you know who they are. pic.twitter.com/wrfiDs5oiw — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 27, 2019

(FBI Boston ) The FBI and Boston Police need help identifying these 4 individuals in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 23-year-old Jassy Correia.

The case began when Correia, a mother of a 2-year-old girl, disappeared early on Feb. 24 after leaving Boston's Venu Nightclub, where she was celebrating her birthday with friends, police said.

(Released by Boston Police) Jassy Correia, 23, was allegedly kidnapped and killed after leaving a nightclub early on Feb. 24, 2019.

Days later, the suspect, Louis Coleman, 32, was pulled over on a Delaware road with Correia's body -- bound, bruised and naked -- in his trunk, prosecutors said.

(Delaware Department of Justice via AP) This photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Louis D. Coleman III.

Correia's apparent cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation, prosecutors said.

After Correia's disappearance, cameras showed Coleman arriving at his Providence, Rhode Island, apartment building and carrying a body from his car to his apartment, prosecutors said. Video also showed Coleman leaving his apartment with a suitcase that he hoisted into the trunk, prosecutors said.

Coleman was charged with federal interstate kidnapping resulting in death.

He has not entered a plea. An attorney for Coleman declined to comment on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the identities of these four individuals can call 857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.