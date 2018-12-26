Most people are upset about gaining a few pounds over the holidays, but not Fiona the hippo.
The baby hippo, who was born prematurely and has gone on to become an internet star of sorts in her first two years, hit a milestone on Wednesday.
The Cincinnati Zoo reported that their most famous resident weighed in at 1,000 pounds.
In a tweet that includes video of the voluptuous semi-aquatic mammal getting on the zoo's rather large scale, they note that the achievement is a landmark event.
"That's a long way from the 29 pounds she weighed when she was born six weeks premature on January 24, 2017!" the Zoo wrote in a tweet.
"Her #NewYearsReZOOlution: to keep growing!"
Hooray! ?? Fiona finally broke the 1,000 pound milestone! That's a long way from the 29 pounds she weighed when she was born six weeks premature on January 24, 2017! Her #NewYearsReZOOlution: to keep growing! #teamfiona pic.twitter.com/xbXydyUcA2— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) December 26, 2018
That resolution should be no problem, as adult female hippos tend to reach about 3,000 pounds.
Fiona has been making headlines since her birth as she was the first Nile hippo born in the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years.
There were concerns during her early labor, and her initial weight of 29 pounds sparked concerns since a typical newborn hippo weighs between 55 and 120 pounds.
"We did not anticipate that the calf would survive," Christina Gorsuch, director of mammals at the zoo, told Nightline in January 2018, ahead of Fiona's first birthday.
The zoo regularly updates Fiona's followers on their Facebook page -- including a page dedicated to her eponymous show. On Christmas, they posted a photo of Fiona and her mother, Bibi, swimming while Fiona appeared posed up next to a Santa hat.
No word yet as to how the social media darling will celebrate her second birthday next month, but if last year is any indication, she indulged with a cake and some pineapples, which her mother helped dig into as well.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Fiona! This special little hippo was born one year ago today! Fiona was born six weeks early and weighed only 29 pounds. She defeated the odds with the help of her dedicated care team, and today she’s a happy, healthy hippo, weighing over 655 pounds. Watch Instagram live today at 12pm ET for a special look at her and Tony the hippo from the San Diego Zoo! #teamfiona #cincinnati #fionasfirst #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare
Bibi had no problem helping Fiona out with her cake! Here you can see her taking a big bite out of it! Watch the entire birthday video on the Cincinnati Zoo’s Facebook page. #FionasFirst #TeamFiona ?????? pic.twitter.com/44H63v0Rmj— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 24, 2018