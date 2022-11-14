Former fire commissioner fighting white supremacy in wake of mother's death in Buffalo massacre

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A former fire commissioner in Buffalo, New York, Garnell Whitfield Jr. said he has dedicated his life to speaking out against white supremacy and the nation's epidemic of gun violence to honor his mother and nine other Black people killed in the racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket.

This video profile is part of ABC News' continued reporting on the Buffalo mass shooting.

Since the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops market on Buffalo's predominantly Black east side, Whitfield has accepted invitations to speak at churches and rallies calling for stricter gun control laws. In June, he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, telling members they should yield their positions if they aren't willing to confront white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires.

Whitfield and his three siblings have also taken the place of their 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, in caring for their 88-year-old father, who suffers from dementia and resides in a nursing home. He told ABC News his father appears to remain unaware that among those killed in the rampage was his wife of nearly seven decades.

Garnell Whitfield Jr. in his home with a photo of his mother, 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, to his left, Oct 12, 2022. Malik Rainey/ABC News

Six months after the attack, Whitfield said his emotions are still raw.

"I wouldn't say it's healing. Basically, you get used to crying. Anytime you stop and think about it, I don't know what else you would do," Whitfield said. "So, being busy, and focusing on other things, helps me get through the day."