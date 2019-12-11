Fire department welcomes its newest, smallest members Seven firefighters became fathers to seven newborns in three months.

An Alabama fire department welcomed seven new members to its family, but they won't be suiting up anytime soon.

Seven firefighters at the Opelika Fire Department became fathers to seven newborns in the span of three months, according to a statement on the city's Facebook page.

"Four handsome boys and three sweet girls," the statement read. "We are excited to support our firefighters in this new season of their lives."

A photo released by the City of Opelika, Al - City Government, shows firefighters Chase McConnell, Peter Martin, Blake Smith, Kevin Swatts, Bradley Bowen and John Manley holding six babies. City of Opelika, Al - City Government

The babies were all born between Aug. 8 and Nov. 27.

A video of the firefighters -- identified as Chase McConnell, Peter Martin, Blake Smith, Kevin Swatts, Bradley Bowen, John Manley and Rob Lee -- showed them proudly showing off their kids at the fire station.