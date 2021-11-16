Fire forces evacuations in popular Colorado ski resort town

Estes Park was wedged between two of the state's largest fires last year.

A small fire has sparked mandatory evacuations in a popular Colorado ski resort town as wind gusts threaten to fan the flames.

The Kruger Fire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Larimer County, just outside Estes Park, a mountain town with about 6,000 residents, fire officials said. The fire had reached 20 acres before 9 a.m., according to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.

Red flag warnings have been issued throughout Colorado over high wind gusts topping 40 mph. Videos posted to social media show the fire crowning, indicating the possibility that it could spread quickly.

Last year, Estes Park was wedged between the two largest fires in state history-- the East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire -- but a snowstorm in October 2020 halted the fires in their tracks.

The neighborhoods of Little Valley Drive, Hermit Park and Uplands of Fish Creek Road were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ABC News' Jeffrey Cook contributed to this report.