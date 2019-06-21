Firefighters tapped their creative juices Thursday in order to rescue a flock of mighty ducklings that became trapped in a storm drain pipe in Littleton, Colorado.

One clever South Metro Fire Rescue crew member realized he was in need of a quack call to complete the mission and turned to YouTube for assistance. The firefighter played audio on his cell phone of duck calls to lure out the four ducklings.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The department later shared their valiant rescue on .

Since fire engines aren’t equipped with duck calls, Firefighters used the audio from a @YouTube video to talk 4 frightened ducklings out of a storm drain pipe in @CityofLittleton this afternoon. The full flock of 8 ducklings were safely reunited with their mother nearby. pic.twitter.com/J2L2ABydOP — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 20, 2019

"Did you play duck sounds?" One firefighter is heard asking another in the video. "That is genius."

South Metro Fire Rescue

The flock was safely reunited with their mother, according to firefighters.