A fisherman prompted the evacuation of a Florida Taco Bell when he put his catch of the day in the trunk of his car and drove to the fast-food restaurant, police said.

The angler, who was not identified, reeled in a rusted WWII hand grenade on Saturday while fishing with a magnet in Ocklawaha, according to police.

Instead of immediately calling for the bomb squad when he pulled in the explosive with other rusted pieces of metal, he put the vintage device in the trunk of his vehicle and drove 17 miles north to a Taco Bell in Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Ocala Police Department

Taco Bell on E. Silver Springs Blvd. has been evacuated. A man found a hand grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha, put it in his trunk, and drove to Taco Bell prior to calling 911. MCSO bomb squad is currently on scene to ensure everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/sgGmXDkAXB — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 26, 2019

UPDATE: This has been verified as an authentic WWII hand grenade. The bomb squad removed the grenade without incident and advised it would be disposed of properly. Taco Bell has reopened. https://t.co/o7CnxowRZZ — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 26, 2019

The fisherman called 911 from the Taco Bell at about 5 p.m. Saturday, triggering an emergency response and the evacuation of the restaurant, police said.

"This has been verified as an authentic WWII hand grenade," the Ocala police posted on Twitter.

Ocala Police Department

A bomb squad responded, removed the grenade from the fisherman's truck and carted it off to dispose of it.

Ocala Police Department

No one was injured during the incident, and the Taco Bell reopened about two hours after the grenade was reported, police said.