Flood warnings for Carolinas, Virginia as waters slowly recede in Midwest Record flooding is continuing Thursday across the U.S.

The record flooding in the Midwest that forced thousands to evacuate is slowly receding, but now Virginia and the Carolinas are under flood warnings -- another dam is also at risk.

Major flooding is forecast in the Carolinas and part of Virginia, where 6 to 8 inches of rain fell in the last two days.

After dams collapsed in Michigan, causing severe flooding, a dam in Roanoke, Virginia is under threat of falling. The Spring Valley dam's potential collapse has forced at least 13 homes to be evacuated, with authorities going door-to-door asking people to leave their homes.

The Roanoke River is forecast to crest Thursday at about 16.6 feet, which is 10 feet above flood stage.

The heaviest rain will be from Virginia to North Carolina, where another 4 inches of rain could fall. More flooding and flash flooding are expected in the regions for the next 48 hours. ABC News

In fact, more than a dozen states from the Great Lakes into the Carolinas are under flood and flash flood warnings and watches Thursday.

A storm system in the Carolinas is barely moving, causing more rain to fall in the area.

Meanwhile, a different storm system is bringing severe weather to the Plains.

The severe weather threat shifts into Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Thursday, where damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out in western Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Tittabawassee River in Midland, Michigan, crested Wednesday afternoon at 35 feet, which was a foot above the previous record. The River continues to recede.

Several other rivers in the Midwest continue to see major flooding, but most are starting to slowly recede slowly. That should continue as little rain is in the forecast for the region.