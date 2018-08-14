More flooding possible in Northeast as stormy summer continues

Aug 14, 2018, 9:40 AM ET
Water rushes across Market Street in Port Carbon, Pa., Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Overnight rains triggered flash flooding in parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania on Monday, closing down a heavily traveled interstate and sending water into homes.PlayAP
It has been a rainy summer in the Northeast and the entire East Coast with more flash flooding possible Tuesday.

There was more flash flooding Monday as Jonestown, Pennsylvania, received 7.7 inches of rain , while the area around Brick, New Jersey, received 7.83 inches. The same areas saw flooding over the weekend.

A storm system and stationary front will continue to slowly meander into the Northeast through Tuesday and produce more rain. Flash flood watches continue to be in place for New York and Pennsylvania because of the threat.

PHOTO: Flash flood Watches were in place for parts of New York and and Pennsylvania. ABC
With daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will fire up again in the Northeast and some of them could be heavy at times and produce flash flooding.

Most areas won't get a lot of additional rainfall but some could see another 2 inches of rain or more.

PHOTO: Meteorologist are watching a storm system moving through the central US from the southern Plains.ABC
There is also a storm system moving through the central United States from the Southern Plains into the Midwest, over the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding.

A flash flood watch has been issued from Oklahoma to Arkansas because of heavy rain.

PHOTO: Flash Flood Watches were issued for areas near Oklahoma and Arkansas.ABC
Western heat and fires

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week for the Northwest with temperatures near 100 degrees in Portland and into the 90s for Seattle.

Red flag warnings have been issued for erratic winds Tuesday for Oregon, California and Nevada.

PHOTO: The next couple of days will be hot for the Northwest.ABC News
The next couple of days will be hot for the Northwest but then a cooling trend will begin for the area.

For California and parts of Nevada, there will not be much of a break in the heat with temperatures staying near 100 degrees from Reno, Nevada, to Fresno, California.

PHOTO: Temperatures will be near 100 degrees in parts of California and Nevada this week.ABC
