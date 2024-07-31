4 people, 3 dogs killed after Florida mobile home intentionally set on fire: Sheriff

A man who lived in the residence has been arrested on murder and arson charges.

Four people and three dogs are dead after a Florida mobile home was intentionally set on fire in what authorities called an "evil" act, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded to a call of a fire at a residence in Plant City shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in 20 minutes, though four people were found dead at the scene, authorities said. Three dogs were also killed in the blaze.

Authorities said a deadly fire at a home in Plant City, Florida, was intentionally set. WFTS

A 25-year-old man who lived in the home has been arrested after allegedly admitting to intentionally setting the home on fire.

The suspect, Shawn Gossett, was found near the mobile home after fire crews responded to the blaze, according to Hillsborough County Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer.

Gossett allegedly admitted to detectives that he started the fire by igniting paper towels with a lighter, Maurer said.

"The details of why and his motive are still being worked out as we work through this investigation," Maurer said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "This is an immense tragedy, and one that was senseless."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released the booking photo for Shawn Gossett. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Gossett has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of arson of a dwelling, the sheriff's office said. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Gossett is believed to have been friends with the family who lived in the home, Maurer said. The names of the victims, who were all adults, have not yet been released pending family notification, he said.

Maurer said the victims were unable to get out of the home, but it is unclear why.

Their manner and cause of death are pending an autopsy and should be available later Wednesday, Maurer said.

Authorities respond to a deadly fire in Plant City, Florida, July 31, 2024. WFTS

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the swift actions of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue that led to an arrest in the incident.

"This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this man," Chronister said in a statement.