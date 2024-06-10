Large fire burns at Miami apartment building where person found shot inside

Several people were rescued from the building, officials said.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a Miami residential building where a person was also found shot inside, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Responding firefighters rescued several people, including some from their balconies, the mayor said, calling their actions "heroic."

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a four-story apartment building in the city of Miami, June 10, 2024. WPLG

Suarez said it was too dangerous to fight the fire from within the building and all firefighters had been pulled out.

"The fire is continuing," Suarez said during a press briefing Monday morning. "Now they have come outside the building to fight the fire from the outside in."

Firefighters are trying to contain the fire in one section of the residential building "so it doesn't spread any further," he said.

It is unclear how many people were in the building or rescued at this time, or if there were any civilian casualties in the three-alarm fire, the mayor said. Police and fire crews are working to determine how many people live in the building.

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Suarez.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a four-story apartment building in the city of Miami, June 10, 2024. WPLG

One person was found shot inside the building and transported to a local hospital, he said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, authorities said. No additional details were released on the shooting.