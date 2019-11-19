Fox in New Jersey that bit 5, sent 3 to hospital, is killed: Police

New Jersey police on Wednesday morning killed a red fox believed to have been attacking people since Friday.

Three of the five people attacked by the animal were hospitalized, the Glen Ridge Police Department told ABC News.

Natures Gifts Captured via Getty Images, FILE

When Glen Ridge Police first responded to a report of an animal bite Friday around 9:15 a.m., it turned out to be from a fox.

As Bloomfield Animal Control and Glen Ridge officers were searching for the fox, two more attacks were reported, authorities said.

The fox wasn't found until Wednesday morning, when officers spotted the animal on New Jersey Transit train tracks. While officers were tracking the animal, the fox turned and "attempted to attack one of the officers" and was euthanized on the spot, police said.

The fox was taken in to be tested for rabies, police said. The N.J. division of Fish & Wildlife said red foxes are present throughout the state, and The Glen Ridge Police Department reminded residents to "take caution" when encountering wildlife.