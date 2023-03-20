Fulton County prosecutors now seek to question Trump attorney, sources say

Prosecutors are looking to question Trump attorney Christina Bobb, per sources.

Fulton County prosecutors leading the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia are now looking to question one of Trump's attorneys as part of the probe, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Prosecutors in District Attorney Fani Willis' office have requested an interview with Trump's attorney Christina Bobb, according to multiple sources. It is not clear what information prosecutors hope to gain from Bobb, whose role in Trump's handling of classified documents is also being examined by special prosecutor Jack Smith.

Criminal defense attorney John Lauro, who represents Bobb, confirmed to ABC News that Fulton County prosecutors called him last week and requested an interview with Bobb.

The prosecutors did not specify what information they were looking to glean from speaking with Bobb, Lauro said, adding that prosecutors "knew nothing about any role that Christina Bobb had, since she had nothing to do with Georgia."

Bobb plans to deny the request from Fulton County prosecutors, Lauro said.

"They had a year and a half of investigating and never once reached out to Christina Bobb," he said. "It was one of the more strange conversations I've had."

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office declined to comment to ABC News.

The new interest in speaking with Bobb comes a little more than two months after the special grand jury seated as part of the probe delivered its final report documenting its findings from its investigation, before the panel was dissolved. The grand jury sat for eight months and interviewed over 75 witnesses, according to limited portions of the report that were released by the judge overseeing the case.

Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, March 4, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In its report, the grand jury recommended to prosecutors that they seek indictments against witnesses who they believe may have lied during their testimony, according to excerpts of the grand jury's report.

The foreperson of the special grand jury also said in an interview with The New York Times that the grand jury had recommended multiple indictments, but did not specify who was recommended for indictment or on what charges.

On Monday, Trump's attorneys filed a sweeping motion asking a judge to quash the largely sealed grand jury report summarizing the findings of its investigation and prevent it from being used in the investigation moving forward.

The motion, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, also seeks to remove the district attorney's office leading the investigation.

Among those who testified before the grand jury were some of the president's closest allies, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Though the special grand jury does not have the power to bring indictments, it has the power to make recommendations regarding potential charges. It would then be up to the district attorney to determine whether or not to pursue them. A second grand jury is needed to return a potential indictment.

Willis said in January that charging decisions in the case were "imminent."