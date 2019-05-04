Funeral for Oscar-nominated director John Singleton scheduled for Monday

An "intimate" funeral for Oscar and Emmy nominated director John Singleton is scheduled for Monday in Los Angeles.

"The funeral will be a very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends and will not be open to the public or media," according to a statement released by his family on Saturday.

Singleton was on life support in the hospital after suffering a stroke. His family said in a previously released statement that they made an "agonizing decision" to take him off of life support on April 29.

He was 51.

A larger memorial for Singleton will be announced in the upcoming weeks to "celebrate his life," the family said.

Singleton was the first African American to be nominated by the Academy Awards in the Best Director category for his 1991 debut film "Boyz n the Hood."

Singleton had a catalog of groundbreaking films like "Higher Learning" and "Poetic Justice."

He also worked with Academy Award winners like Cuba Gooding Jr. and Regina King long before they won the prestigious award.