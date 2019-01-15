Furloughed worker took pay cut in hopes of a more stable future, now doesn’t know when she’ll get paid again

Candice Nesbitt, a furloughed worker and Navy veteran, took a $20,000 pay cut for the security of a federal job and now doesn’t know when she’ll receive her next paycheck.

"This has really dug in deep," she said.

Nesbitt has a special needs grandson she cares for and has gotten help from family friends.

She took issue with Trump’s thoughts on furloughed workers supporting him, saying, "The bank account is looking real slim and I just don't think he's [Trump] facing reality."

