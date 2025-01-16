Giuliani heads to trial to determine if he must turn over condo, World Series rings in defamation case

Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to be the first witness at a non-jury civil trial beginning Thursday in Manhattan federal court that will decide whether he must turn over his Florida condo to two Georgia election workers he was found to have defamed.

A jury found Giuliani liable in 2023 for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss by falsely accusing them of tampering with the 2020 presidential vote in Georgia, and awarded the two election workers a $148 judgment.

The former New York City mayor has already turned over a Mercedes and other assets to the women, but is fighting to keep the condo, which he claims as his permanent residence.

The judge will decide that issue at trial.

Rudy Giuliani speaks after leaving federal court in Washington, Jan. 10, 2025. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Giuliani has been disbarred in New York and in Washington after his law license was stripped over his efforts aiding former President Donald Trump's bid to overturn the 2020 election.

He has been held in contempt twice this month by two different federal judges, and is also fighting to keep three Yankees World Series rings that he owns.