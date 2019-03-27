Players taking their chances on Wednesday night's Powerball drawing might be hundreds of millions of dollars richer before the week is through.

On Wednesday, the jackpot — the fourth largest in U.S. history — crept up to $750 million with a cash value of $465.5 million, according to the Powerball website.

Take the one off cash lump sum, or choose annuity payments over 29 years 🤔 Which would you choose if you won tonight's $750 MILLION jackpot?



No one won the big prize in Saturday's drawing, but people in Wisconsin and Florida won a $2 million prize after their numbers matched all five white balls plus the Power Play. Winners took home $1 million in Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York and South Carolina.

Despite how high the jackpot climbs, players' odds of winning stay at same at 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball.

The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. The cutoff to buy tickets varies state by state.