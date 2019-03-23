This weekend's Powerball jackpot is inching toward $1 billion.

There was no winner in Wednesday's drawing so the prize is now $625 million or, for those who want the one-time cash payment, $380.6 million.

The unclaimed winning numbers for Wednesday night were 10-14-50-53-63 with a Powerball of 21. The game's drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Despite the lack of a big winner this week, one person in South Carolina matched all five balls and chose the Power Play option to take home $2 million. Four states — Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina — had $1 million winners.

The jackpot keeps climbing, but your odds of winning stay the same in every single Powerball drawing. Whether it's the starting jackpot of $40 million or $1 billion, your chance to win remains 1 in 24.9, according to the Powerball site.