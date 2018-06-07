Grapefruit-sized hail in Colorado as Plains brace for more severe weather

Hail the size of grapefruits was spotted in Colorado on Wednesday as more than 100 damaging storms were reported from Montana to Iowa.

That included two tornadoes, one of which was in Wyoming, one of which was in Nebraska. Winds in Iowa topped 75 mph.

A new storm system today that's moving out of the Rockies is expected to deliver more severe weather from Kansas up through Montana.

Winds today in those regions could again top 70 mph. More large hail and tornadoes are also possible.

ABC News

On Friday, the severe storms will be a bit more concentrated, primarily menacing Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska.