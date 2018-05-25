Gulf Coast may see big weekend storm as severe weather again threatens Midwest

May 25, 2018, 6:25 AM ET
VIDEO: The National Hurricane Center has said a big Gulf Coast storm is likely.PlayABCNews.com
WATCH Gulf Coast could see big storm on holiday weekend

The National Hurricane Center has said there's a 90 percent chance a tropical or subtropical depression or storm develops in the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Flood watches already have been issued from Alabama to Georgia.

Theres a 90 percent chance of a tropical or subtropical depression or storm forming near the Gulf Coast this weekend.ABC News
The system, near the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, could begin developing in the Southern Gulf on Saturday. If it becomes a storm, it will be named Alberto. A storm of this type is not unusual for this time period and region.

A storm system will be approaching the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.ABC News
That system on Sunday and Monday likely will continue moving north and dumping heavy rains along the Gulf Coast. Gusty winds, rip currents and large waves also are expected into Memorial Day.

Areas along the coast can expect 3-6 inches of rain, with even more expected in the coastal Carolinas and southern Florida. Southern Alabama and Mississippi and the western Florida panhandle could see as much as 1 foot. Flooding in those areas is expected.

From Friday through Tuesday, parts of the Southeast may see 6-12 inches of rain.ABC News
Severe storms on Thursday raged from Minnesota to Georgia, creating flooding and damaging trees and homes.

Similar conditions are expected for the Midwest and Plains again today. From Wisconsin to Minnesota to Iowa, and into Kansas and Oklahoma and Texas, the biggest threats will be strong winds and hail. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Severe weather is expected again today throughout much of the Midwest.ABC News
