This haunted car wash puts a fresh spin on a spooky Halloween tradition

We've all heard of a haunted house, but what about a haunted car wash?

To get in the spooky spirit, Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio, has added a frightening feature to its traditional drive-through car cleaning service.

"We have roughly 10 to 15 staff on site. Several of our staff are interacting with the cars inside the tunnel, popping out and hiding behind the soap machines," marketing manager Tara Baugher told ABC News. "The rest are outside engaging with the line and we have people in costumes running around scaring people waiting."

For the last two weeks of October, the car wash announced its customers can clean their vehicles "while enjoying a slow, spooky ride through our wash."

Customers are also given a trick-or-treat bag with coupons to other local businesses and an air freshener.

The Rainforest Car Wash team said they've already seen some frightened faces come back for more.

"We've had a couple people come back on repeat days just to go through again. The response has been overwhelming," Baugher said. "Kids really love it."

The Halloween-themed service costs $20 per vehicle and is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.