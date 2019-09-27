Two towns tucked away in West Virginia are aglow with Halloween spirit!

Interested in Halloween? Add Halloween as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Halloween news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Every October, 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins are displayed around the famed "Pumpkin House," which is the centerpiece of the C-K Autumn Fest, a tourist attraction and festival in the small towns of Ceredo and Kenova in West Virginia during the last weekend in October.

Long Creative

"Construction will begin soon on the shelves and the pumpkin carving usually starts mid-October to be ready for the Autumn Fest weekend," one of the event organizers told ABC News.

The large white colonial-style home with a wraparound porch, big bay windows and a sprawling lawn is illuminated with jack-o'-lanterns that stay lit 24/7.

The gourds range in size, shape and color. Stands showcasing the pumpkins are placed across every inch of the property.

"In 1978, the Pumpkin House began with only 4 pumpkins carved for a Halloween display. Since then, the number of hand-carved pumpkins has grown to 3,000," according to the festival's website. "Each year Ceredo and Kenova welcome nearly 30,000 visitors to the Pumpkin House."

Since its inception, the Halloween-inspired display has created a "sense of tradition and community" surrounding the annual festival.

The C-K Autumn Fest fest includes a parade, baking contests and more.