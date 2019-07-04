Heat, severe storms on tap for 4th of July

Jul 4, 2019, 6:50 AM ET
PHOTO: Severe weather brought down a tree on a house in Ortega, Fla., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.PlayWJXX
WATCH Holiday heat wave hits East Coast

There were 120 damaging storm reports across the country on Wednesday, including six reported tornadoes in South Dakota and Nebraska and flash flooding in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

More severe storms and heavy rain are expected on the Fourth of July.

Severe storms are likely Thursday in six states: Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota. These areas will see damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

PHOTO: Severe weather is possible, especially in western Nebraska and eastern and central Wyoming, on Thursday. ABC News
Severe weather is possible, especially in western Nebraska and eastern and central Wyoming, on Thursday.

Scattered strong storms are expected not only in the Plains, but also in the western Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast. Lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are the biggest threats with these storms.

PHOTO: The fireworks forecast is good, but hot, across much of the Northeast. It could be stormy in the Plains, though. ABC News
The fireworks forecast is good, but hot, across much of the Northeast. It could be stormy in the Plains, though.

More storms are expected from the Plains into the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast through the holiday weekend, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain in a short period of time, which could cause flash flooding.

PHOTO: Rainfall totals could reach over 3 inches in the Southeast. ABC News
Rainfall totals could reach over 3 inches in the Southeast.

In addition to the strong to severe storms, very hot and humid conditions are expected from the Mid-Atlantic to Florida and into the Southern Plains.

The highest heat and humidity will be in the Southeast, from Georgia to Florida, where a heat advisory has been issued. At times it could feel like it’s nearly 110 degrees in the region.

PHOTO: The heat index could be over 100 in much of the Southeast and Gulf Coast on the Fourth of July. ABC News
The heat index could be over 100 in much of the Southeast and Gulf Coast on the Fourth of July.