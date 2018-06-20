Heavy rain, flooding will continue for Midwest and South

There were nearly 150 damaging storm reports Tuesday from Washington, D.C., to Denver, including five reported tornadoes, with many of the areas looking at more rain and possible flooding Wednesday.

Some of the worst damage Tuesday was reported in Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas where hail bigger than baseballs covered the ground and damaged cars. More than 10 inches of rain fell Tuesday in parts of Texas and up to 8 inches of fell in the Plains, producing flash flooding from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Kansas and Nebraska.

Flash flooding is possible today from Montana to Texas. Flood watches have been issued in southeast Texas and across much of the Plains.

The bull's-eye will stretch from Texas to Iowa and into Illinois, where some areas could see more than 4 inches of rain.

Excessive heat

A huge area of high pressure is moving into the Southwest, drying the air out and heating it up.

Excessive heat warnings and watches were issued for California, Nevada and Arizona for the next several days as temperatures soar into the 110s.

The heat will spread into central and northern California as well, with cities like Sacramento and Redding heating up into the 100s.