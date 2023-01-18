Heavy snowstorm slams Denver, takes aim on Plains, Midwest, Northeast

The snow is moving from Denver to Iowa to Michigan to the Northeast.

A rare, mid-January heavy snowstorm is slamming Denver Wednesday morning.

Denver reported 4.8 inches of snow at midnight local time and the snowfall is ongoing for the Wednesday morning commute. Another 1 to 6 inches is expected through the day.

Heavy snow is moving through Nebraska Wednesday morning where a whopping 6 to 18 inches of snow is expected through the day. With blowing snow and snowfall rates reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour, roads are expected to be extremely dangerous.

Snow will continue later in the day into Iowa, where 6 to 12 inches is expected.

This snow will continue into Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The storm is expected to reach Green Bay early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, snow is expected in upstate New York as well as much of New England, including Boston.

Snow flurries and scattered snow showers will continue on Friday in the Northeast. Six to 12 inches are expected in upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.