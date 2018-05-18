High school student in good condition after graduation shooting: Police

A student shot Thursday night at a high school graduation in Kansas was last reported in good condition, authorities said.

The shooting victim earlier in the evening received a diploma and probably was a bystander to an eight-person brawl that resulted in gunfire, Capt. Brad Robbins of the Leawood Police Department told ABC News.

The incident was at a church in Leawood that had been rented out by Center High School for its ceremony.

No one was in custody early Friday as authorities continued to investigate.

We are sad tonight. After graduation this evening, gun shots were fired in the parking lot. A student was shot & transported to a local trauma center. The student is stable at this point. Working with Leawood police dept. on the investigation & sending a hug to our community. — Center 58 Schools (@CenterSD) May 18, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.