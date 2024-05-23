NOAA predicts record hurricane season for 2024

La Niña and near record warm ocean temperatures will increase storm activity.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its highest-on record early-season hurricane forecast for the upcoming hurricane season.

All categories of storms are expected to exceed the typical number seen every year, National Weather Service forecasters announced Thursday in a news conference for the 2024 hurricane outlook.

NOAA scientists predict between 17 and 25 named storms, compared to an average of 14; between eight and 13 hurricanes, compared to an average of seven; and between four and seven major hurricanes, compared to an average of three.

A major hurricane is Category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher.

A resident walks through floodwaters after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Cristal River, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Near record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic and a developing La Niña that will reduce wind shear in the western Atlantic will likely contribute to the increased number of storms.

In addition, an above-average African monsoon season will help initiate thunderstorms over Africa that will eventually form into tropical systems in the Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. The peak of the season typically occurs around Sept. 10, according to NOAA.

