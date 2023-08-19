Hilary expected to bring catastrophic, life-threatening flooding to Southwestern US

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Southern California.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for more than 42 million Americans in Southern California, with Hilary expected to be the first tropical storm to hit southern California since Nora in 1997.

Hilary is a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds up to 130 mph.

Hilary is located more than 200 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas – tropical storm strength wind has been reported at Cabo San Lucas Marina, sustained at 46 mph.

The storm is moving slowly at 13 mph to the north northwest.

The cyclone will run into colder water and begin weakening later Saturday.

Rain will start to reach southern California and Arizona later Saturday and continue into Monday.

Flood Watches are in effect from Southern California and Arizona to Oregon and Idaho and tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in southern California on Sunday.

Tropical Storm force sustained winds up to 73 mph are possible in San Diego. Los Angeles could see sustained winds up to 57 mph.

In the unlikely event that Hilary makes landfall in California — instead of in Mexico, the most likely scenario — it will be the first landfalling tropical storm in California since 1939.

Ahead of widespread rain as Hurricane Hilary comes closer to the Coachella Valley, residents fill sandbags at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Aug. 18, 2023. Taya Gray/USA Today Network

Cars move on a flooded street due to heavy rains in the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on Aug. 16, 2023. David Guzman/EPA via Shutterstock

There is a major to extreme flood risk in Southern California. Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected across the Southwestern United States, peaking on Sunday, and possibly lasting through Monday.

Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. Dangerous to locally catastrophic flooding is likely. Elsewhere across portions of the Western United States, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, resulting in localized flash flooding. A tornado or two may occur Sunday over parts of the lower Colorado River Valley, Mojave Desert and Imperial Valley regions.