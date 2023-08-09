Maui wildfires live updates: At least 6 dead as residents scramble to evacuate

Dangerous wildfires are spreading rapidly across Maui due to very dry conditions stemming from a drought combined with powerful trade winds being squeezed across Hawaii. The Big Island of Hawaii has also been affected by wildfires, officials said.

There have been six deaths so far, according to the mayor of Maui, and Gov. Josh Green said much of Lahaina has been "destroyed." A state of emergency has been declared for the whole island, while all nonessential travel to the vacation destination is being discouraged, officials said.

The winds are being caused by a strong high pressure system to the north and a strong low pressure system -- Hurricane Dora -- well to the south.