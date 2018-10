The largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history could be decided tonight.

The prize is an estimated $1.6 billion, which a single winner could choose to take as a lump sum of more than $900 million.

Are you going to win?

Probably not.

Your odds are about 1 in 302.5 million.

But someone, or a group of someones, finally, eventually, has to win.

Right?