1 more hit of wintry weather before spring-like conditions for Eastern US

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for the South.

Finally, after weeks of the coldest weather in decades for the South and parts of Midwest, its feeling like Spring.

On the leading edge of this spring-like air, however, there was a snowy mess yesterday in the Midwest.

Locally, 6 to 9 inches of snow fell from Nebraska to Wisconsin causing numerous spinouts and accidents on the roads.

This same storm is now moving into the Northeast with a winter weather advisory from West Virginia to Maine and chilly rain for the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

On Monday morning, the storm system stretches from Mississippi north to western New York with heavy rain to the south and snow in the northern areas and, later in the day, snow could be heavy at times from Pennsylvania into New York and into New England with heavy rain from Virginia to New Jersey.

Locally, more than a half a foot of snow is possible from central Pennsylvania into central New York.

Once this storm system moves through, it is expected to be spring-like from the Rockies to the East Coast with the central and southern states getting into the spring weather first.

On Monday, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for the South and 40s all the way to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will skyrocket to near 50 in New York City, near 60 in Philadelphia and into the 60s in Washington, D.C. with the meteorological spring beginning one week from today on Monday, March 1.