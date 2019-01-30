Homeless among most vulnerable as brutal cold takes over

Jan 30, 2019, 12:44 PM ET
PHOTO: A homeless man panhandles on Upper Wacker Drive in Chicago, Jan. 29, 2019.PlayNolis Anderson/The New York Times via Redux
WATCH Arctic temperatures in Minnesota are among the coldest in the country

The homeless are among the most vulnerable as dangerous and brutally cold wind chills target the Midwest cities Wednesday.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

PHOTO: Larry Buckley heats a sandwich brought to him by Pastor Mark Glenn with New Life Evangelistic Centers homeless outreach, Jan. 28, 2019, in St. Louis.Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Larry Buckley heats a sandwich brought to him by Pastor Mark Glenn with New Life Evangelistic Center's homeless outreach, Jan. 28, 2019, in St. Louis.

In Chicago and Minneapolis, where schools are shuttered and everyone is urged to avoid the outdoors, warming centers and buses are available for homeless residents.

(MORE: How to stay safe in the cold as frigid temperatures hit)

Wind chills clocked in at minus 52 degrees Wednesday -- a recipe for frostbite.

"We're deploying warming buses to assist homeless residents, adding shelter beds to accommodate those in need," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel tweeted.

PHOTO: A homeless man lies under several blankets on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Jan. 29, 2019.Nolis Anderson/The New York Times via Redux
A homeless man lies under several blankets on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Jan. 29, 2019.

PHOTO: A homeless man panhandles on Upper Wacker Drive in Chicago, Jan. 29, 2019.Nolis Anderson/The New York Times via Redux
A homeless man panhandles on Upper Wacker Drive in Chicago, Jan. 29, 2019.

Over 5,000 people were homeless in Chicago last year, according to data released by the city, The Chicago Tribune reported.

(MORE: The latest forecast on brutally cold Midwest temperatures soon heading east)

Here are links to warming center locations in the Chicago and Minneapolis:

Comments