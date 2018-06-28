Horrific video shows the moment a man was punched in the head, knocked to the ground and photographed by unknown attackers as passersby stopped on the New York City street to rob him, according to police.

Two men are wanted for punching 37-year-old Fernando Levano in the head, knocking him unconscious and critically injuring him at an intersection in the Bronx on June 18, the New York Police Department said.

NYPD

The attackers walked away, and while Levano was unconscious on the ground, others stopped at the corner and went through his pockets, stealing from him, police said.

An attacker then returned and snapped a photo of the victim on the ground, police said.

NYPD

NYPD

Two good Samaritans came upon the scene and called 911, police said.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

The victim is a father of three, according to ABC station WABC in New York.

"I lived in this neighborhood for over 40 years and it's really shocking to hear something like that," resident Marilyn Peguero told WABC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 800-577-TIPS.