8 hospitalized after vehicle breaks through guardrail, drives into crowd at Texas racetrack

Three of the victims are in critical condition.

At least eight people are hospitalized with three in critical condition following a crash during a race at a mud track in Texas Sunday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said one of the vehicles, "due to unknown reasons," left the track and broke through the guard rail, hitting spectators and three other vehicles.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, citing a briefing he received from Chief Tom Whitten of the Sheriff's Office, told ABC News El Paso affiliate KVIA that a total of 29 people were hurt.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. local time in the 17600 block of Island Guadalupe Road.

No other information, including the names of the victims, has been released. The driver's identity and his or her condition have also not been released publicly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

