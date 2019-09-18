Horror movie fans have a chance to get paid for doing what they love, or love to hate ... watching scary cinema and sharing all the spooky details of their experience.

U.S. Dish came up with a new promotion that will pay one person $1,300 for watching 13 Stephen King films by Halloween and documenting their experiences, the company announced in a blog post.

U.S. Dish said it wants to "help you achieve your dreams, or rather, face your nightmares" and will accept applications for a limited time ahead of the release of King-based films, "It Chapter Two" and "Doctor Sleep."

The company narrowed down King's hit-list of must-watch films to 13 titles, including "Carrie," "Children of the Corn," "Christine," "Creepshow," "Cujo," "Dreamcatcher," "It," "The Mist," "Pet Sematary," "Salem's Lot," "The Shining," "Thinner," and "Misery."

"We also want to know everything about your experience. You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them," the company said. "You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep. We want to know all this and more!"

U.S. Dish will give a worksheet to guide the viewer through their documenting process to keep a sort of journal to highlight all the frightening details. It will also provide a Fitbit to track their heart rate during the intense scenes.

The TV provider will ensure the viewer is equipped with the proper DISH gear and package to watch the movies.

Dish is also going to provide "a survival kit with a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience."

Finally, Dish will offer "a movie theater gift card to add a 14th movie to your list, either It: Chapter 2 or Doctor Sleep, whichever nightmare you prefer."

Once the person finishes watching, logging and reporting back, Dish will pay them $1,300.