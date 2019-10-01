House listing with photos of man in 'Scream' mask goes viral

Oct 1, 2019, 12:10 PM ET
PHOTO: A house in Lansing, Mich., seen on Google Maps Street View in 2011, that is now listed for sale.PlayGoogle Maps Street View, 2011
This house may not be haunted, but it is going viral.

Nearly one month out from Halloween, one realtor's four-bedroom Lansing, Michigan, listing has garnered some seriously-spooky attention, thanks to a masked man hanging out in a few of the detailed photos.

One creative Century 21 broker, James Pyle, shared a few photos of a man dressed in black robes wearing a mask from the "Scream" film franchise, who appeared in various poses around the home.

From raking leaves in the backyard and carving a pumpkin in the quaint kitchen to using the bathroom and hiding behind a sheer curtain, the unique shots quickly helped the home get some additional attention online.

The 1,568 square foot single-family home on Chestnut Street, listed for $105,000, was posted on Zillow over the weekend and quickly went viral.

A house in Lansing, Mich., seen on Google Maps Street View in 2011, that is now listed for sale.

Turns out the man behind the iconic black and white mask was the listing agent himself, according to the Lansing State Journal, photographed by Bradley Johnson.

