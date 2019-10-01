This house may not be haunted, but it is going viral.

Nearly one month out from Halloween, one realtor's four-bedroom Lansing, Michigan, listing has garnered some seriously-spooky attention, thanks to a masked man hanging out in a few of the detailed photos.

James Pyle's uncannily striking new listing is a 4 bedroom, 1 bath 1 car garage for only $105K. ( #Ghostface not included.) @CENTURY21 in Lansing, MI> unfortunately not #Spokane. https://t.co/QCkt67faaj pic.twitter.com/G2NwrsKXku — Marianne Bornhoft 🏠 (@spokanehouse) September 30, 2019

One creative Century 21 broker, James Pyle, shared a few photos of a man dressed in black robes wearing a mask from the "Scream" film franchise, who appeared in various poses around the home.

Halloween came early at 809 N Chestnut Street #October1st — CENTURY 21 (@CENTURY21) October 1, 2019

From raking leaves in the backyard and carving a pumpkin in the quaint kitchen to using the bathroom and hiding behind a sheer curtain, the unique shots quickly helped the home get some additional attention online.

The 1,568 square foot single-family home on Chestnut Street, listed for $105,000, was posted on Zillow over the weekend and quickly went viral.

Google Maps Street View, 2011

Turns out the man behind the iconic black and white mask was the listing agent himself, according to the Lansing State Journal, photographed by Bradley Johnson.