How police caught the suspect in fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

High-tech drones were deployed, hundreds of hours of video were examined and state-of-the-art tools scrutinized an "enormous amount" of forensic evidence. But when an arrest came in relation to the high-profile killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, it boiled down to "good old-fashioned police work," authorities said.

Five days after Thompson was brazenly gunned down on a sidewalk in Midtown Manhattan, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was identified as a "person of interest" in the homicide that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said "captured the attention of the entire nation."

Mangione, a former high school valedictorian with no known criminal record, was taken into custody Monday morning at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh, after an employee recognized him from surveillance photos that the NYPD released of the gunman and called 911.

A criminal complaint filed Monday night by Pennsylvania prosecutors said Mangione was wearing a blue surgical mask and sitting at the rear of the McDonald's looking at a laptop when two officers approached him at 9:14 a.m. and asked him to pull down his mask. Mangione complied and allegedly gave the officers an ID they confirmed was fake when they ran it through their dispatch center, according to the court papers.

The officers, who recognized the man from a picture in an NYPD advisory of the homicide suspect, asked Mangione if he had been in New York City recently, according to the complaint.

"The male became quiet and started to shake," the complaint says.

When the officers confronted Mangione about the fake ID, he gave his real name and date of birth, according to the papers. One of the officers, the complaint states, asked "why he lied," prompting Mangione to reply, "I clearly shouldn't have."

Mangione was subsequently charged with five crimes, including carrying a gun without a license, forgery, falsely identifying himself to authorities and possessing “instruments of crime,” according to a criminal complaint.

He has yet to be charged with Thompson's murder, Tisch said, although he was upgraded from a "person of interest" to a suspect on Monday night.

This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. UnitedHealth Group via AP

During the search of Mangione's backpack, officers allegedly found a black 3-D printed pistol and a black silencer, which was also 3-D printed, according to the criminal complaint.

"The pistol had one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jack rounds. There was also one loose nine-millimeter hollow point round," the complaint alleges.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny described the weapon allegedly found on Mangione as a "ghost gun," meaning it had no serial number and was untraceable.

Mangione -- who grew up in Maryland and had later lived in both San Francisco, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii -- was charged with firearms possession, in addition to other charges, but has yet to be charged with Thompson's murder, Tisch clarified.

Thompson, the CEO of major insurance group UnitedHealthcare, was shot to death at point-blank range in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024. ABC News

Mangione -- who grew up in Maryland and had later lived in both San Francisco, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii -- was also in possession of a three-page, handwritten document that Tisch said "speaks to both his motivation and mindset."

Kenny added that the document contained writing that expressed "some ill will toward corporate America."

Multiple fraudulent IDs were found on Mangione, as well as a U.S. passport, Tisch said.

A photo issued by the New York City police department shows a person of interest in the shooting outside of the New York Hilton hotel where UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was killed, Dec. 4, in New York City. NYPD Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"Also recovered was a fraudulent New Jersey ID matching the ID our suspect used to check into his New York City hostel before the shooting incident," Tisch said.

Kenny said that before Mangione's arrest, police had not identified him by name.

Tisch said that during the investigation, police deployed drones, K-9 units and SCUBA divers. She said investigators also leaned heavily on the expertise and technology of the FBI, in addition to its own intelligence and counterterrorism bureaus, to help crack the case.

"For just over five days, our NYPD investigators combed through thousands of hours of video, followed up on hundreds of tips and processed every bit of forensic evidence, DNA, fingerprints, IP addresses and so much more to tighten the net," said Tisch. "Our detectives also went door to door interviewing potential witnesses and doing good old-fashioned police work that our investigators are famous for."

Police released photos of a suspect sought in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. NYPD

The commissioner added, "This combination of old-school detective work and new-age technology is what led to this result today."

Thompson's killing unfolded around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday outside the New York Hilton hotel where the executive was to attend a shareholder meeting.

The gunman, who was wearing a mask and a hooded jacket was captured on surveillance video ambushing Thompson from behind in what investigators described as a "brazen, targeted shooting."

Kenny said the big break in the investigation came within hours of the probe commencing when police obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect at a Starbucks at West 56th Street and 6th Avenue near the New York Hilton.

Police released photos of a suspect sought in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. NYPD

"There's numerous lynchpins in this case, in the fact that we've recovered an enormous amount of forensic evidence, an enormous amount of video. So, I really couldn't put it on one thing. But if I had to, it would be the release of that photograph," Kenny said. "We took that photograph and we asked for the public's help in identifying this subject, and the public responded."

Kenny said detectives spent hundreds of hours combing through "every source of video that we could collect." Using video, detectives were able to track the killer from the scene of the shooting as he made his getaway on foot and bicycle through Midtown Manhattan, Central Park and upper Manhattan. Detectives even obtained video of him soon after he arrived in the city by bus.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify this person wanted for questioning in the Midtown Manhattan murder of a CEO on Dec. 4, 2024. NYPD

Police subsequently released clearer images of the suspect, including one in which he showed his face while checking into a youth hostel in upper Manhattan, and an up-close shot of him in the back of a taxi wearing a mask.

"The images that we shared with the public were spread far and wide, and the tips we received led to the recovery of crucial evidence," said Tisch, acknowledging the "instrumental role of the media and the public in this case."

Tisch added, "We should never underestimate the power of the public to be our eyes and our ears in these investigation."

She said it marked the third time in as many weeks that a tip from the public led to an arrest in a high-profile case, including a triple stabbing homicide in Manhattan and a series of gunpoint robberies in Queens, during which a police officer was shot.

Kenny said the investigation is far from over, as detectives continue to look into whether the gunman had help.

"We believe, at this point, our investigation is leaning toward he acted alone," Kenny said.

Looking ahead, Tisch said, "We'll work out through extradition to bring him back to New York to face charges here, working with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office."