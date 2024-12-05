A gunman remains at large one day after he shot and killed CEO Brian Thompson.

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect's movements: A timeline of before, during, after the shooting

The unidentified man suspected of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson remains at large one day after the shooting outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Police called it a "brazen, targeted" and "premeditated" killing.

Here is a timeline of the suspect's whereabouts before, during and after the Wednesday morning shooting:

Dec. 4 at 5 a.m.

At 5 a.m., nearly two hours before the shooting, the suspect was seen in surveillance footage outside a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, holding what appears to be an e-bike battery.

Images, not necessarily taken at that time, show the suspect in the lobby of the HI New York City Hostel at West 103rd Street on the Upper West Side, according to the NYPD.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify this person wanted for questioning in the Midtown Manhattan murder of a CEO on Dec. 4, 2024. NYPD

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify this person wanted for questioning in the Midtown Manhattan murder of a CEO on Dec. 4, 2024. NYPD

6:15 a.m.

At 6:15 a.m., surveillance footage reviewed by police shows someone who appears to be the suspect leaving a 57th Street subway station near the crime scene, police sources told ABC News.

6:15am – the suspect appears to exit the 57th Street subway station on foot, wearing a gray backpack. Christopher Hamel

Before the shooting

Sometime before the shooting, the suspect is spotted at a Starbucks. The exact time is not clear.

Police released photos of a suspect sought in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. NYPD

Police released photos of a suspect sought in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. NYPD

6:29 a.m.

The suspect appeared to walk past a parking lot on West 54th Street at 6:29 a.m. -- across the street some 50 meters from the site of the shooting.

6:29am – The suspect appears to walk past a parking lot on W 54th St, across the street some 50 meters from the site of the shooting. Patrick Laborde

6:44 a.m.

At 6:44 a.m., the masked gunman fatally shot Brian Thompson in front of the north entrance to the New York Hilton Midtown.

"The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. "It appears that the gun malfunctions, as he clears the jam and begins to fire again."

ABC News obtained this photo of the suspect. Obtained by ABC News

The shooter fled on foot into an alley, where a phone believed to be linked to the suspect was later recovered, police sources said.

Time unknown

The suspect then fled north on a bike and rode into Central Park, police said.

The gunman fled the scene on an e-bike, according to this photo released by the NYPD. NYPD/X

6:59 a.m.

A person appearing to be the suspect was seen just before 7 a.m. on the Upper West Side. He was riding a bicycle away from Central Park, heading west on 85th Street. He no longer had a backpack on.

6:59am – a person appearing to be the suspect is on the Upper West side bicycling away from Central Park to the west on 85th street in the Upper West Side. He is no longer wearing a backpack. Obtained by ABC News