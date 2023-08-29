Hurricane Idalia tracker: See the latest landfall map

Landfall is expected Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend region.

Hurricane Idalia is bearing down on Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend region Wednesday morning.

Landfall is expected between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Big Bend region could be inundated with 12 feet of storm surge. The Tampa Bay area could see storm surge of 4 to 7 feet.

One foot of rain is possible from north Florida to coastal Georgia to the Carolinas.

Tornadoes are possible starting Tuesday evening in Florida as the hurricane approaches. Tornadoes could spread into coastal Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday.