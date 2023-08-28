LIVE UPDATES

Tropical Storm Idalia updates: Florida braces for hurricane's landfall

Landfall is expected Wednesday morning in the Big Bend area of Florida.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday as it bears down on Florida.

Idalia could become a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend area, north of Tampa.

Idalia's latest forecast

Idalia may rapidly intensify on Monday night and Tuesday, strengthening to a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

Landfall is currently forecast for Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend area.

Storm surge is expected to be severe. It could reach 4 to 7 feet in Tampa and up to 11 feet in the Big Bend area.

Up to 10 inches of rain is possible in north Florida. Tampa Bay could see more than 6 inches of rain.

By Wednesday evening, Idalia will be weaker -- a tropical storm -- as it moves near the Carolinas with heavy rain and gusty winds. Idalia is not expected to impact the Northeast.

