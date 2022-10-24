5 victims hurt in St. Louis high school shooting, gunman in custody: Source

The suspect "was quickly stopped by police" inside the school.

Five victims were injured in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday morning, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

The suspect "was quickly stopped by police" inside the school following the shooting and taken into custody, according to the St. Louis Public School District and St. Louis police.

The suspect was also injured, the source told ABC News.

Students and faculty gather with first responders outside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Oct. 24, 2022, following a shooting. NewsNation

First responders on the scene of a shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Oct. 24, 2022. NewsNation

Students are being evacuated from the building, the district said.

Police said "the scene is secure and there is no active threat."

The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear, and the source said not all injured were necessarily shot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.