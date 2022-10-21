Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty in Michigan high school shooting

Ethan Crumbley was 15 at the time of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting.

Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of gunning down four students and injuring several others at his Michigan high school, is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges against him on Monday, said David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County.

The charges against him include terrorism and murder.

"There have been no plea deals, no reductions and no agreements regarding sentencing," Williams added.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office released the booking photo on Dec. 1, 2021, for Ethan Crumbley, 15. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Crumbley, now 16, was 15 at the time of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School. He allegedly used his father's semi-automatic handgun to carry out the attack.

A memorial outside of Oxford High School continues to grow, Dec. 3 2021, in Oxford, Mich. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A teacher allegedly saw Crumbley researching ammunition in class days before the shooting, and school officials contacted his parents, but they didn't respond, according to prosecutors. However, his mother, Jennifer Crumbley, texted her son, writing, "lol, I'm not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught," according to prosecutors.

Hours before the shooting, according to prosecutors, a teacher saw a note on Ethan Crumbley's desk that was "a drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointing at the words, 'The thoughts won't stop, help me.' In another section of the note was a drawing of a bullet with the following words above that bullet, 'Blood everywhere.'"

Crumbley’s parents were called to the school over the incident, and they said they'd get their son counseling but did not take him home.

Ethan Crumbley attends a hearing at Oakland County circuit court, Feb. 22, 2022, in Pontiac, Michigan. Crumbley is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford high school on Nov. 30. David Guralnick/Pool via Getty Images, FILE

The teen's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after allegedly making the gun accessible and failing to recognize warning signs about their son before the shooting. They have pleaded not guilty.

ABC News' Jianna Cousin and Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.