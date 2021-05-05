Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested, charged with murder year after disappearance

The husband of missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew has been arrested for her murder, nearly a year after she disappeared on Mother's Day.

Barry Morphew was arrested on charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents obtained by Denver ABC affiliate KMGH.

Suzanne, who shared two daughters with her husband, disappeared on May 10, 2020, near the small mountain town of Salida, in Chaffee County.

That day, a neighbor called 911 to report that the 49-year-old had gone for a bike ride and never returned, the sheriff's office said.

Family members previously said Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when his wife disappeared, CBS affiliate KCNC reported.

Throughout the investigation, Barry Morphew maintained his innocence. Last May, he shared an emotional video pleading for her to come home.

"Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you," he said in the clip, appearing to hold back tears.

A sweeping search was launched by local law enforcement, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, scouring the area where she was said to have gone on a bike ride.

In September, Suzanne's brother Andy Moorman initiated an independent, volunteer-run search in the area where she was said to have vanished.

"I'm literally just there to search -- I need to find her, need to bring her home, give her a proper burial and closure for my family," he told KMGH.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference on the Morphew case at 3 p.m. local time Wednesday.