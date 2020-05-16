Transcript for FBI joins desperate search for missing mom

Take it seriously. Next tonight@search for a missing mother. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, new clues in a mother's day mystery. Investigators say 49-year-old Suzanne morphew was reported missing Sunday night after failing to return home from a bike ride near her home in rural maysville Colorado. Well over 200 personnel and 2,000 man hours in the search, but unfortunately we haven't found Suzanne yet. Reporter: Investigators say they did find personal items they believe longed to her but won't say what. The question is, do we believe she's still alive? We're certainly hopeful she is. Obviously as time goes by, it gives us concern, but we're searching as though she's alive and we do believe she should still -- could still be alive. Reporter: The FBI and state investigators have joined the case. Sheriff says no theory has been ruled out, and morphew's husband is cooperating. Her friends and family offering a $200,000 reward. The sheriff says they're still checking out tips coming in from the public, but need the one critical clue that might solve this case. When we come back, can dogs

