Idaho murders: Everybody can hear each others' footsteps in 'creaky' house, former resident says

"A lot of students are very familiar with the inside of the home," he said.

A University of Idaho graduate who previously lived in the off-campus house where four students were killed is speaking out to ABC News.

"It's definitely an old, creaky house," said Cole Alteneder, who graduated in 2022 and lived in the house during his junior year. "You can't walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it."

Moscow Police monitor the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 30, 2022. Lindsey Wasson/Reuters, FILE

Three of the current residents -- roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle -- as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

No suspects have been identified.

A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves a few days before their deaths shows University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram

Two other roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- survived and likely slept through the murders, according to police. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

Alteneder said each of the three floors has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren/AP, FILE

The neighborhood and this house have a "very active party life," Alteneder said

"At parties, people would hop the fence and just, like, walk away if the cops came," he added.

The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022. Heather Roberts/ABC News

Moscow police say the murder investigation will continue over the university's winter break.

"I think everybody expected" an arrest by now, Alteneder said.

Police said they've received more than 11,900 tips and over 4,500 digital media submissions.

"Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content," police said in a statement. "Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders."

Authorities urge anyone with information to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.