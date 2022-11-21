Idaho college murders: Timeline of events

No suspects are in custody and the murder weapon is missing.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, are still searching for an unknown killer more than one week after four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near campus.

Here's how the crimes unfolded:

Saturday, Nov. 12

The four slain students were Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves only a few days ago, shows University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The four were found dead at an off-campus house on Nov. 13, 2022. Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram

On the night of Saturday, Nov. 12, Goncalves and Mogen -- lifelong best friends -- went out to the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow from 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., according to Moscow police.

At about 1:40 a.m., the duo was seen on video at Grub Truck, a local food vendor, and used a private party for a ride home, getting back at 1:45 a.m., police said. A man seen in surveillance video at the Grub Truck and the person who drove them home are not considered suspects, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Chapin and Kernodle, who were dating, went to the Sigma Chi house Saturday night, police said.

They also got home at about 1:45 a.m., police said. Chapin did not live at the house but was sleeping over with his girlfriend.

Two other roommates -- who survived the attack and are not considered suspects -- also went out in Moscow Saturday night and returned home by 1 a.m., police said.

Sunday, Nov. 13

It's believed the four students were killed in the house between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, Moscow Mayor Art Bettge told ABC News.

A dog was also at the home, according to law enforcement.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry called it an "an isolated, targeted attack."

The house where four University if Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022. Heather Roberts/ABC News

The two surviving roommates were in the basement and slept through the murders, police said. On the morning of Nov. 13, the two roommates called friends over to their house because they thought one of the victims on the second floor had passed out and wasn't waking up, police said.

At 11:58 a.m., a 911 call from one of the roommate's phones requested help for an unconscious person, police said. The 911 caller's identity has not been released but police said "multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher."

Responding officers found the four victims on the second and third floors, police said.

Authorities said they do not believe anyone at the house at the time of the 911 call was involved in the murders.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Autopsies conducted on Nov. 17 determined all victims were stabbed multiple times, police said.

Boise State University students and people who knew the University of Idaho students who were killed in Moscow, Idaho, pay tribute at a vigil on Nov. 17, 2022, at BSU. Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/TNS/Newscom

The four students were probably asleep when attacked and some had defensive wounds, police said.

There's no sign of sexual assault, police added.

Where does the investigation stand?

No suspects are in custody and the knife used in the killings has not been found, police said.

Authorities did say they "are aware of multiple phone calls from victims Madison and Kaylee to a male."

Police urge anyone with information, or anyone who saw something suspicious on the night of Nov. 12, to call the tip line at 208-883-7180 or send an email to tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

Authorities are also asking people to come forward with surveillance video from these areas: West Taylor Ave. (north boundary); West Palouse River Dr. (south boundary); Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of Highway 95 south (east boundary); Arboretum & Botanical Garden (west boundary).