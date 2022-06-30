Images of person of interest released in DC mass shooting that killed 15-year-old

Teenager Chase Poole was killed and three others were injured.

Police have released images of a person of interest wanted in connection to a mass shooting in Washington, D.C., that killed a 15-year-old boy.

The June 19 shooting took place during a festival called "Moechella," which was celebrating Juneteenth, officials said.

At about 8:48 p.m., as police were telling organizers to shut the event down, gunshots rang out, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department said.

A U.S. Secret Service officer responds after 4 people were shot at the end of the Moechella concert at 14th and U Streets in Washington, D.C., on June 19, 2022. Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto via Shutterstock, FILE

Teenager Chase Poole was killed and three others, including a D.C. police officer, were shot and injured, police said.

On Thursday, the authorities posted video of a person of interest they said they're looking to identify.

Poole is one of 651 children ages 12 to 17 who have died from gun violence this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Another 176 children that were 11 years old or younger have died from guns.